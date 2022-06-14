ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Top Chef Season 19 Winner Buddha Lo On Why All Chefs Should Learn Pastry - Exclusive

By Crawford Smith
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anybody who's ever worked in a kitchen knows that there is usually a sharp divide between pastry chefs and savory chefs. As Chron explains, pastry chefs work different hours from their savory counterparts, are often in a separate kitchen, and the two disciplines require distinct sets of skills. Buddha...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Your Cake Recipes

For many dessert lovers, the question isn't when to bake a cake, but when not to. Cakes are a symbol of celebration, and there is always something to celebrate. Birthdays obviously call for colorful funfetti creations, while tiered cakes are reserved for the guests of a wedding. And for a smaller afternoon treat, there are the beloved mini cakes we know as cupcakes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appetit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Is Getting Ready To Pass The Reins At Carlo's Bakery

Buddy Valastro has built a dynastic cake empire, raising his father's modest bakery to superstar status over the years. Carlo's Bakery was purchased by Buddy Valastro, Sr. in the '60s (via the bakery's website). The business would change hands after tragedy struck. Buddy Sr. discovered he had lung cancer and died just three months later in 1994, per The National. Buddy, Jr., whom fans know as the Cake Boss, grabbed the reins at just 17.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastry#Cooking#Top Chef#Gold Derby#Food Drink
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Beat Bobby Flay Question That Stumped Sunny Anderson

Celebrity chef and meme queen Sunny Anderson is hilarious on and off-screen, especially when Bobby Flay is the butt of the joke (or the object of her affection). As a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," Anderson is dedicated to bringing down the king of cooking competitions, but we know she has a lot of love for the Iron Chef from her Instagram posts. Last year, on Flay's birthday, she posted an iconic vintage photo of the chef in a Smokey the Bear Ranger costume, "striking that 'I just made crispy rice' stance." Although the photo was clearly poking fun at the "Throwdown" star, Anderson ended the post on a sincere note, saying that the world is a better place with him in it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Best Things To Put On Corn On The Cob That Aren't Butter

One of the best things about summer are the backyard BBQs. Not just because everyone loves enjoying some ice cold drinks while cooking outside under the sun, but also because there's so much fresh food on offer. Whether you stop by your local farmer's market, buy from a nearby roadside stand, or grow your own, who doesn't love summer veg right from the garden?
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Mountain Dew Has A New Exclusive Flavor — Here's Where To Get It

In the summer, all kinds of delicious and refreshing fruits come into season, from watermelons and sweet cherries to a whole host of berries, including strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. And now, the popular soda brand Mountain Dew has decided to embrace the fruity flavors of summer with the launch of an exclusive new flavor, Mountain Dew Overdrive. The new Mountain Dew release delivers a burst of summery flavor that "packs a refreshing citrus punch taste with hints of mango, raspberry and lime flavors," according to a press release.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Brand With The Best Frozen Fish Sticks, According To Nearly 36% Of People

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Walk down the frozen aisle at any grocery store and you'll find a plethora of options in the seafood section. There are frozen tilapia fillets, peeled jumbo shrimp, salmon burgers, and even gourmet crab cakes. Of course, one of the most popular frozen under-the-sea treats — with both kids and adults alike — is fish sticks. First released by General Foods in 1953, the breaded rectangles were originally invented as a way to prevent fish from spoiling (via Smithsonian Mag). Also known as fish fingers, they're typically made with a firm white fish, usually Alaskan pollock, according to Mercury News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The San Francisco Restaurant Taking A New Approach To Pizza Toppings

Go up to any random person and ask them what comes to mind when they think of pizza toppings. You'll probably get a lot of pepperonis, peppers, sausages, and maybe even a suggestion of pineapple from those on the fringe. What you probably won't get are descriptions of wilted vegetables, chicken gizzards, and the leftovers that you'd expect to find in a compost heap rather than on a pizza.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

This Is Kim Kardashian's Go-To McDonald's Order

Kim Kardashian lives her life under a microscope, whether it's being filmed for her hit reality series or being chased by the paparazzi. Her loyal fans want to know everything, from what she eats on a date with Pete Davidson to her favorite Cheetos flavor. Fans may be surprised to...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Foods From The 1940s That Should Never Come Back

The 1940s was admittedly not the brightest of decades we remember when we open our history books. It was the decade in which the world was thrown into World War II, with the stench of fear and worry looming over the heads of people all over the globe. Even though the dark war lasted half the decade, the effects of the event were felt well after the war ended, and still impact people to this day, in ways that we might not even be aware of at first. You may not remember anything yourself, though you may have fond memories of pulling up a stool and listening to a parent or relative talk about their various experiences during the '40s.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Andrew Zimmern Really Thinks About Cooking Competition Shows

Cooking shows have been around for a long time. In America, the first-ever cooking show on a TV network made its debut in 1946 and was called "I Love to Eat." It was simple in concept and featured pioneering culinary legend James Beard showing people how to cook at home (via IMDb). In subsequent years, Julia Child came to capture our attention with her French cooking, and not too long after that, the world saw the top pop off the cooking world with the launch of the television Food Network in 1993 (via Grub Street). Pretty soon, the likes of Emeril Lagasse, Marcus Samuelsson, Nigella Lawson, and Bobby Flay were showing us how to cook. However, according to The Atlantic, the focus of airing cooking shows about cooking started to evolve in the early 2000s and the world saw the advent of the cooking competition show. "Iron Chef America" and "The Next Food Network Star" kicked this trend off and really got that party started.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

How Alton Brown Feels About Cohosting The Iron Chef Reboot - Exclusive

Alton Brown was used to running a one-man show as the longtime host of "Iron Chef America." His job was to traverse the Kitchen Stadium, checking in with the competing chefs, keeping tabs on all the action, and helping all of us at home understand what was happening during each high-stakes, fast-paced challenge.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Here's How Many Restaurants Gordon Ramsay Really Owns

Gordon Ramsay has made a name for himself as one of the most renowned chefs in the world. He might be a culinary professional, but he's also a popular television personality who earned a reputation for his ability to somehow insult a chef and make the audience laugh all at once. Ramsay certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to criticism, but he gives praise where it's deserved. He's hosted shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen," all of which have helped him build his tough reputation.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Buddha Lo Reveals The Moment He Knew He Was Winning Season 19 Of Top Chef - Exclusive

There's a lot that the cameras don't show you on "Top Chef," and there's a lot of editing and that transforms the raw footage into the dramatic show you see on TV. You might be tempted to say that "Top Chef" is fake, but that's not really true. It's more that some narratives get twisted and certain aspects of real events get heightened in order to make a compelling TV show. The judges actually eat every dish, the challenges are real, and the best chef is really the one who gets crowned the winner.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The 'Sweet' Reason French Bees Once Made Blue Honey

Foods are meant to be a certain color and when they diverge from their traditional hue, humans don't always react well. Anyone who's ever read the Doctor Seuss classic, "Green Eggs and Ham," knows that an unusual pigment can prevent us from eating our favorite foods — even if the taste of them hasn't been altered at all. Seriously, would you eat green eggs?
ANIMALS
Eater

An Outstanding ‘Accidentally’ Vegan Restaurant Arrives in Mayfair

Chef Rishim Sachdeva’s outstanding “mostly vegan” restaurant residency Tendril will take up a three month residency in Mayfair as it reaches the final stages of getting a space of its own. The pop-up on Princes Street, in the building formerly occupied by British neo-bistro Stem, will run...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

135K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy