Ramapo Inches Closer to Turf, Multi-purpose Field in Pomona

In local pro baseball…the New York Boulders took on the Quebec Capitals at Clover Stadium in Pomona yesterday in the first game of their three-game series. Down 4-1, Boulders infielder Austin Dennis was at bat with two men on base…. And that was Jacob Kronberg with the call on...
Families and other members of the East Ramapo school community will rally outside district offices Tuesday night. One education advocate says people will be sharing stories about how they've been impacted by a lack of busing or how some public-school students have allegedly seen private schoolers get what's described as "door-to-door" bus service.
Visitors to Weehawken’s multimillion-dollar municipal swimming pool complex on the Hudson River waterfront can cool off as they take in the stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. But only if they are residents of Weehawken. The township opened the $10.5 million pool and spray park complex north of Hoboken...
Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
A proposal that could change the Village of Hempstead into the City of Hempstead is being debated. Hempstead Village Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. says the move would help stimulate growth and development in the community. He says business is booming at the village's car dealerships, but a lot of the...
Officials searched the Hudson Valley for a man who went missing after leaving an Orange County rehab facility. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review post. This week, forest rangers searched and found a man who went missing in the wilderness in Orange County, New York.
FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- There is good news for property owners in the Garden State.Around 2 million families in New Jersey could see more property tax relief, at least temporarily, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday."So today we are providing truly historic tax relief," Gov. Phil Murphy said.Murphy and top Democrats announced an expansion of the property tax rebate program, known as "ANCHOR," which was unveiled in March.If approved, homeowners with a household income less than $150,000 would receive a $1,500 credit on their property tax bill each year. Those with income between $150,000 and $250,000 would get a $1,000 credit,...
The White Plains Teachers’ Association (WPTA) and White Plains City School District have concluded this year’s bargaining session with a new four-year successor agreement. Some highlights within the agreement include a two percent increase on the salary schedule every year for four years, no increase to employees’ health premium and a pilot of paid planning time for elementary instructors. Additionally, there have been some shifts in language from the previous 2019-2022 agreement.
They are the few and the proud. The United States Marine Corps has a strong legacy since its formation in 1775. The United States Marine Corps has played a pivotal role in our nation's conflicts by land, sea, and air. The Marines continue to defend our country with pride. Times are changing and so is the corps. One change was just announced and that change is starting right here in the Hudson Valley.
CenterPoint Properties handed the keys to a brand-new 183,000-square-foot logistics facility minutes from Port Newark to Costco last week. Officials from the city of Newark were among those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for 49 Rutherford, a nearly 13-acre site CenterPoint purchased in the fourth quarter of 2019. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s...
Michael Silva, retired police detective, has won the East Ward seat on the Newark City Council, defeating Anthony Campos, the city’s former chief of police. Silva leads by 252 votes, 983 to 731, 57%-43%, with 56.5% of the vote counted. Silva will replace Augusto Amador, who is retiring after...
A Hudson Valley man was killed during a two-car head-on crash on the Palisades Parkway. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Highlands around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, June 16. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hugo Vasquez, age 67 from Spring...
Our local businesses are everything in the Hudson Valley. They supply us with all that we need right in our own town. We have watched some of our favorite restaurants and shops close down while others begin their new journey. As residents in the Hudson Valley, we have had the...
The Commissioners of Elections would like to inform voters that a Primary Elections for enrolled members of the Democratic and Republican party will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and poll sites throughout the County will be open 6am to 9pm. Orange County will be participating in Early Voting...
A two-car accident during Wednesday morning's rush hour caused a traffic nightmare in the Hudson Valley. An early morning accident forced a major traffic delay on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the Hudson Valley. Firefighters had to deal with one car that was on fire and another car that rollover with one person trapped inside.
Have you been dreading heading into the Department of Motor Vehicles, the wait time, the lines, and the appointments? Information still can seem a bit unclear as to whether or not you need an appointment at the DMV for transactions. Apparently there are instances where you can complete a transaction on a walk-in basis, but not at all the DMV's.
Dutchess County has been busy replacing traffic lights with roundabouts. Just as one circle is nearing completion another is ready to break ground. Studies have shown that traffic circles not only save drivers time but are also safer for motorists. Municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley have embraced the idea of traffic roundabouts and have been building them in areas that have become overly congested. Even the most resistant drivers have eventually come around and agree that replacing outdated traffic patterns with traffic circles has made their commute much less stressful.
A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski,...
