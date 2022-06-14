ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Autopsy reveals teen was almost 100 pounds over weight limit for Orlando FreeFall ride: reports

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An autopsy has revealed that a 14-year-old boy who fell from an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, in March, was almost 100 pounds over the weight limit for the ride. Fox6 reported that an autopsy by the Orange County Medical Examiner on Tyre Sampson, “concludes that the boy’s cause of...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

