Autopsy reveals teen was almost 100 pounds over weight limit for Orlando FreeFall ride: reports

Police have charged a 23-year-old man over the fatal shooting at a Maryland warehouse that left three people dead. Joe Louis Esquivel, an employee of Columbia Machine, arrived at the warehouse on Thursday and worked like normal until 2:30 p.m. when he left the premises to get a gun from his car. He returned and opened fire inside the warehouse, killing three men, Mark Frey, 50, Charles Minnick Jr., 31, and Joshua Wallace, 30. Another worker, identified as Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was critically injured in the shooting. Esquivel shot and injured an officer before being hit with return fire. Police said they found more weapon’s in Esquivel’s West Virginia home. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other weapons charges.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO