Hollywood Police arrest 14-year-old boy in connection to sexual assault case
By Samantha Sosa, Vanessa Medina
WSVN-TV
2 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect connected to a sexual assault. Terry Berger Smith was arrested just after midnight on Monday and appeared in Juvenile Court on Tuesday. Officials said the incident happened in the 300 block of South Park Road at around 4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy accused of raping a woman was back in court, Thursday afternoon. Terry Berger Smith was appointed a new attorney because he could not qualify for a public defender, which led his family to hire an attorney. Smith was arrested on Tuesday as...
MIAMI – Miami Dade police say they were forced to open fire during a domestic call in Kendale Lakes. Police received two 911 calls about 8:20 Wednesday night. Both calls described the same situation. A woman could be heard screaming at the Pepperhill Apartment complex located at 8202 SW 149th Avenue. Police say when they arrived at the door of the apartment, they could hear the altercation. Officers were able to gain entry and found 21-year-old Richard Hollis holding two knives. Officers first shielded Hollis' mother from the danger and tried to deescalate the situation. Hollis wouldn't comply and Miami Dade Police say an officer was forced to open fire ultimately killing Hollis. The FDLE has taken over the investigation. Investigators from the State's Attorney's Office were also on scene Wednesday night.
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody following a police chase that spanned two counties. A Broward Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit pursued the vehicle from Broward County to Miami Gardens before losing track of it on Interstate 95, Thursday morning. According to police,...
A man armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Police officer during a confrontation at an apartment building Wednesday night, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Southwest 149th Avenue. Officers...
One member of a Ukrainian family accused of severely beating a Pompano Beach man because he was gay is no longer facing criminal charges in the case dubbed a hate crime. Vladlav Makarenko, 25, was charged with attempted felony murder, kidnapping, burglary, and assault in the August attack that left the 31-year-old man blinded, according to the arrest report.
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, converged in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to investigate a shooting involving one of their own. Shots were fired Wednesday night, at around 8:30 p.m., during a police-involved shooting at an apartment complex located at 8002 SW 149th...
Hialeah Police are looking for a woman who they say took a stabbing victim to the hospital before he died from his injuries. Lloyd Campbell, 37, took the man to Hialeah Hospital at around 10 a.m. May 30 after he was stabbed multiple times, police said. He ultimately died at the hospital.
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police said they are searching for a person of interest in the case of a fatal stabbing that occurred last month. According to authorities, Lloyd Campbell, 36, took someone who had been stabbed to Hialeah Hospital on May 30. But police said Campbell left the...
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Two teenagers are being charged as adults for an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year in Oakland Park. Jaquan McFadden and Bryce McFadden, both 16, face charges of robbery with a firearm. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim posted a new PlayStation...
An unconscious 3-year-old girl had no pulse and was not breathing when Oakland Park Fire Rescue resuscitated her with Narcan, a treatment for an opioid overdose, authorities said. Parents Janett Carter, 38, and Walter Carter, 40, were booked into the Broward County Jail charged with child neglect causing great bodily...
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs police officer has been charged by a South Florida federal grand jury with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan. The indictment was unsealed Thursday in a federal district court, where Jason...
A 33-year-old Naples woman is accused of continuing a statewide bank fraud scheme while her boyfriend ran the operation from a federal prison upstate, court records revealed. Roxanne M. Wilmath was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday and charged with obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
A 14-year-old Broward boy has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman in Hollywood. The incident occurred at around 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Park Road. Officials say the victim was walking to work when she was approached by the teen suspect wearing a...
A Miami man is facing charges in connection with a car theft over the weekend and he may be responsible for at least one other high-tech vehicle theft. Jonathan Rios, 23, was arrested Sunday on a third-degree grand theft of a vehicle charge, according to an arrest report. The report...
Margate Police took two illegal guns off the street during a traffic stop last week, court records show. The bust happened June 8 around 12:35 a.m. after officers stopped a blue 2020 Hyundai sedan driving without headlights in the 1500 block of N. State Road 7, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police used a high-tech surveillance system to catch a robber who held up a Walgreens in Coconut Creek Monday. Breyon Mackey, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, threatened to hurt a clerk inside the store at 4600 Coconut Creek Parkway, then walked out with a pack of cigars and some other stolen items, according to Coconut Creek Police.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a grand theft and needs the public’s help. The incident occurred at 515 E. Las Olas Boulevard between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. According to a preliminary investigation by detectives, the suspect stole a victim’s credit...
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured the heart-stopping moments gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a fatal shooting that, police said, involved an up-and-coming rapper and is connected to other violent crimes. Doorbell surveillance video captured the suspects opening fire in...
Two 16-year-old boys are being held in the Broward County Jail without bond, accused of arranging to meet the seller of a PlayStation 5 and then robbing him at gunpoint, and it may not be their first time. The seller posted the video game console for sale on Offer Up...
MIAMI – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday night in southwest Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, it all began at around 7 p.m. when they received a call from a nearby business of shots fired. Officers rushed to the scene at the intersection of SW 142 Avenue and SW 140 Street, where they found a male in his 20s already dead. They say the victim was shot multiple times. People working in the area told CBS4's Bobeth Yates they heard multiple rounds of rapid gunfire over and over.Police found no one else at the scene and said they have few leads right now."At this moment, homicide is conducting their investigation. They will be doing an area canvas to see which businesses do have cameras," said MDPD spokesperson Luis Sierra. "As the investigation progresses, we'll of course let the public know the status of it." If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
