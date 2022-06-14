ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckingham, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buckingham; Charlotte; Halifax HEAT INDEX...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ALAMANCE SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Orange, southeastern Randolph, and southeastern Chatham counties until 530 PM.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penns Store, or near Spencer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayodan Madison Stoneville Sandy Ridge Spencer Penns Store and Price. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hanover, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Hanover; Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Louisa County in central Virginia Northwestern Hanover County in central Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bumpass around 650 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pendleton, Beaverdam, Louisa Airport, Fredericks Hall, Wares Crossroads, Hewlett, Locust Creek, Mabelton, Apple Grove and Cuckoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to near Boydton to 7 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Boydton around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Finneywood, Skipwith, Fairview and Rogers Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Buckingham County, VA
County
Charlotte County, VA
City
Halifax, VA
County
Halifax County, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Buchanan; Carroll; City of Bristol; City of Buena Vista; City of Covington; City of Galax; City of Lexington; City of Norton; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Dickenson; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Lee; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Russell; Scott; Smyth; Tazewell; Washington; Wise; Wythe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHANY BATH BLAND BOTETOURT BUCHANAN CARROLL CRAIG DICKENSON FLOYD GILES GRAYSON LEE MONTGOMERY PULASKI ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE RUSSELL SCOTT SMYTH TAZEWELL WASHINGTON WISE WYTHE VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BRISTOL BUENA VISTA COVINGTON GALAX LEXINGTON NORTON RADFORD ROANOKE SALEM
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy