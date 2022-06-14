Flood Watch issued for Augusta, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Madison; Rappahannock The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Madison County in northwestern Virginia South central Rappahannock County in northwestern Virginia Western Culpeper County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Sperryville, or 10 miles northwest of Culpeper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Hail is large enough to dent and damage vehicles. Some hail damage to roofs, siding, and windows is possible. * Locations impacted include Culpeper, Castleton, Catalpa, Slate Mills, Brandy Station, Woodville, Winston, Cardova, Reva, Rixeyville, Alanthus, Boston and Five Forks. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
