Augusta County, VA

Flood Watch issued for Augusta, Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, City of Staunton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Rockingham THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 378 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WESTERN VIRGINIA AUGUSTA CITY OF HARRISONBURG CITY OF STAUNTON CITY OF WAYNESBORO ROCKINGHAM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HARRISONBURG, HARRISONBURG, STAUNTON, STAUNTON, WAYNESBORO, AND WAYNESBORO.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Madison; Rappahannock The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Madison County in northwestern Virginia South central Rappahannock County in northwestern Virginia Western Culpeper County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Sperryville, or 10 miles northwest of Culpeper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Hail is large enough to dent and damage vehicles. Some hail damage to roofs, siding, and windows is possible. * Locations impacted include Culpeper, Castleton, Catalpa, Slate Mills, Brandy Station, Woodville, Winston, Cardova, Reva, Rixeyville, Alanthus, Boston and Five Forks. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Augusta, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Augusta; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rappahannock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL RAPPAHANNOCK...CENTRAL FAUQUIER AND NORTH CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Warrenton, Bealeton, New Baltimore, Opal, Turnbull, Airlie, Auburn, Hackleys Crossroads, Jeffersonton, Cresthill and Orlean. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL RAPPAHANNOCK...CENTRAL FAUQUIER AND NORTH CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Warrenton, Bealeton, New Baltimore, Opal, Turnbull, Airlie, Auburn, Hackleys Crossroads, Jeffersonton, Cresthill and Orlean. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

