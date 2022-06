Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today:. Shiba Inu major developer hints at Shibarium release. According to Shiba Inu's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, the release of Shibarium, the Layer 2 solution in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, may be right around the corner. This is good news for the SHIB community, since Shibarium will bring investors the opportunity to make huge profits. Shytoshi posted his announcement on the Welly's Discord server, adding that discussions about moving into a more active pre-release phase have already begun. In May, Kusama also wrote on his Medium blog that the release of Shibarium will be accompanied with the launch of the Shibarium Hackathon. The hackathon will primarily have an educational purpose and educate the community about all the features of Shibarium.

