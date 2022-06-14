ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Quick-thinking summer camp staffers save children from suspected shooter in Texas

By Teddy Grant
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Police shot and killed a suspect Monday morning after he entered an athletic complex where summer camp was taking place in Duncanville, Texas, allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said. No children were harmed after camp staffers ushered them to safety when the man entered the...

abc13.com

Comments / 6

stePHa
2d ago

Anyone who believes in gun control to feel safe will eventually have no freedom and does not deserve either. The men who wrote the second amendment did not just finish a hunting trip. They just finished liberating a nation. !!

Reply
3
 

CBS Austin

Police arrest Texas man who used license to carry to skirt background checks

Authorities have arrested a Dallas man who allegedly bought and illegally sold almost 100 guns that were later used in several North Texas shootings, including the killing of a 21-year-old Black transgender woman, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Demontre Antwon Hackworth, 31, is accused of illegally dealing in firearms...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Duncanville police identify man involved in fieldhouse shooting

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville police have confirmed the identity of the man they say was involved in a shooting incident at the Duncanville Fieldhouse Monday.Police said at approximately 8:43 a.m. June 13, 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned entered the fieldhouse through main lobby doors with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with a staff member.Upon hearing the gunshot, counselors locked classroom doors before Ned was able to get inside. However, police said Ned fired a shot into a classroom occupied by children but none were injured.Ned was shot by police and given medical aid before being taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.The fieldhouse was hosting summer camp for 4 to 14-year-olds and was just beginning its second week with an average attendance of over 250 campers and staff, officials said.Due to the ongoing investigation, the Duncanville Police Department said they will not be releasing any additional information about Ned nor the shooting at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
MyTexasDaily

Man shot to death outside of Dallas business, police investigating

DALLAS, Texas — On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 500 block of N. Gilpin Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, a 25-year-old male lying outside the front entrance of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

Clarice Tinsley makes painful announcement about son’s death

Broadcaster Clarice Tinsley, featured in the Advocate on multiple occasions, announced the death of her son Steve on social media. Steve died a week ago, she said, from complications of type 1 diabetes at age 44. “He was 5 going on 6 when I met him and 8 when I...
DALLAS, TX

