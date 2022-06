SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man, who was free on bail and a federal fugitive — not faces first degree murder charges for the shooting death of Robert Barros, 40. In addition to the murder charge Wednesday, 41-year-old Jared Charles Lance, sometimes known as TK, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and obstructing justice — all felonies. He was a fugitive on a previous felony charge and had eluded apprehension for months, according to probable cause court documents.

22 HOURS AGO