Pipeline Fire: Wildfire spreading north of Flagstaff forces evacuations

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Crews are making considerable progress as two big wildfires continue to burn. As of Wednesday morning, Coconino County forest officials said that the latest estimate placed the Pipeline Fire at 22,888 acres burned with 33% containment. The nearby Haywire Fire grew slightly to 5,065 acres with 11% containment. On Wednesday night, Highway 89 was reopened in both directions from mileposts 426, near Copeland Lane, to 433, or near Tank Seven. However, the left lane remains blocked. U.S. 89 remains closed in both directions from mileposts 433 to 445, which is a mile south of Hank’s Trading Post.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO