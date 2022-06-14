ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Pipeline Fire: Wildfire spreading north of Flagstaff forces evacuations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire has burned more than 6,500 acres with...

AZFamily

Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff burns more than 22K acres; now 33% contained

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Crews are making considerable progress as two big wildfires continue to burn. As of Wednesday morning, Coconino County forest officials said that the latest estimate placed the Pipeline Fire at 22,888 acres burned with 33% containment. The nearby Haywire Fire grew slightly to 5,065 acres with 11% containment. On Wednesday night, Highway 89 was reopened in both directions from mileposts 426, near Copeland Lane, to 433, or near Tank Seven. However, the left lane remains blocked. U.S. 89 remains closed in both directions from mileposts 433 to 445, which is a mile south of Hank’s Trading Post.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Pipeline Fire and Haywire Fire Update

The Type 1 Great Basin Incident Management Team (IMT) 2 has arrived at the Pipeline and Haywire fires, and is shadowing the Type 2 California Interagency IMT 15. The Type 1 team will assume command of the incident 6 a.m. Thursday. The Pipeline Fire is currently 22,888 acres with 31%...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

1:18 PM Update NEW EVACS ORDERED NOW! #PipelineFire

This is a developing story and the page will auto-refresh with updates as we get them in real-time. LIVE scanner feeds from the fire ground and air operations can be heard by clicking here. PIPELINE FIRE UPDATES. MONDAY JUNE 13, 2022. UPDATE 1:18 PM: ALL AREAS ON HIGHWAY 89 NORTH...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day issued for northern Arizona Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The forecast team at Arizona’s Family is calling a First Alert weather day on Monday due to high winds expected in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning as the area is still under severe fire danger. These conditions are not good news for wildfire crews battling the Pipeline Fire that broke out Sunday north of Flagstaff.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

