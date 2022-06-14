ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ultimate Guide To Juneteenth In Chicago: 50+ Barbecues, Parades And Other Ways To Celebrate This Year

By Maia McDonald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Organizers throughout the city are kicking off Juneteenth celebrations this week, marking the occasion with brunches, pop-up markets, parades and more. Juneteenth — a mashup of the words “June” and “19th” — marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free enslaved people, more...

