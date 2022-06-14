The Ultimate Guide To Juneteenth In Chicago: 50+ Barbecues, Parades And Other Ways To Celebrate This Year

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for its Sept. 24-25 event, with more than 30 performances to take place at various venues in the Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Washington Park neighborhoods of Chicago. The festival features a mix of national and regional artists, including Samara Joy, Pasquale Grasso, Etienne Charles, Dee Alexander, David Virelles, Ernest Dawkins, Keefe Jackson, and Charles McPherson. In addition, the festival has commissioned a special piece from Chicago-based pianist/composer Miguel de la Cerna and will present “Weaving Strands of Sound from Addis to Chicago,” a collaboration between the Ethiopia-based group QWANQWA and the U.S.-based Hear in Now. The former features Kaethe Hostetter (violin), Selamnesh Zemene Taye (vocals), Misale Legesse (percussion), Endris Hassen (masinqo), and Anteneh Teklemariam Barago (krar). The latter includes Tomeka Reid (cello), Mazz Swift (violin), and Silvia Bolognesi (bass) with special guests Eddy Kwon (violin/viola) and Chad Taylor (drums).

