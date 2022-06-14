ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Transgender hate crimes up 87% in Scotland

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate crimes against transgender people rose 87% in the past year, according to the latest figures. A report from the Crown Office said there were 84 charges aggravated by transphobia in 2021-22, compared with 45 the previous year. Racially-aggravated incidents remained the most common form of hate crime, with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 47

William Ramsey
1d ago

If you don't want to be treated differently beacuse you gay or a trans, then stop acting like being GAY or a trans makes you special. Your sexual orientation is neither an achievement or a holiday. You haven't accomplished anything simply by being attracted to the same sex type or wanting to be the opposite sex type than what you were born as. STOP !!! You couldn't except yourself for what you were & now you want everyone to except you for what you are. Its not my choice or my job to except you for who you are. It's yours !!!

Reply(2)
6
John H
2d ago

With men competing against women and these men using the woman's restrooms who is doing the crime??

Reply
7
MarkWalleye
18h ago

I'm not in favor of any physical violence, but this "normalization" of Alphabet lifestyles must stop. It is way past time for the 97% of us, who know what bathroom to use, to stop being the silent majority.  Screw "political correctness" and tell the TRUTH!!  These Alphabet people, and their misguided proponents, are indoctrinating kids to believe Alphabetness is "normal".  It is NOT normal and we need to speak up and push back this "normalization" agenda!!  Disney has "alphabet characters", Nickelodeon has constant gay messages, Mattel has a "trans-Barbie", Pizza Hut has a transgender story/color book for pre-school kids, public libraries are offering "Drag Queen reading hour" for kids!!  STOP ALLOWING this indoctrination!!  Stand up and speak the truth-  Alphabets have much higher rates of STDs, mental illness, and suicide.  Hardly lifestyles to be prideful about or to celebrate!!

Reply
2
