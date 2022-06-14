ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

‘Adventure Clubs for Kids’ to Host Events in June, July

By Post Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Adventure Clubs are scheduled in June and July. Each Adventure Club will include a Bible story with drama and activity, a memory verse, high-energy songs, games, crafts, snacks, and more games. It is two hours...

Save the Date for Chimney Rock National Monument’s 10th Anniversary

On September 21, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed Chimney Rock National Monument, making it the seventh national monument managed by the USDA Forest Service. The Forest Service and Tribes are planning a 10th anniversary event to recognize the designation of Chimney Rock as a National Monument September 23-24, 2022. The 10th anniversary of CRNM is an opportunity for the Forest Service to honor Tribal traditions, histories, influences, and continued connections to the area; recognize the work of monument partners; and highlight the Forest Service’s role in preserving the legacy of the past while providing the public meaningful recreational and educational experiences.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
Meet ‘Healthy Archuleta’ Leadership Member Chris Frederics

The Archuleta County Nutrition Security and Health Equity Assessment which kicked off this past December 2021 continues its ongoing work to engage the community through a Community Learning and Leadership Circle (CLLC) that meets on a weekly basis. The CLLC is made up of a group of diverse Archuleta County community members, who are committed to contributing to the design of the assessment during this first phase of the project which will conclude at the end of June 2022. CLLC members engage in learning through module presentations facilitated by Healthy Archuleta and partner organizations about the concepts of nutrition security and health equity.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
EDITORIAL: ‘Will Serve’… Part One

While sorting through miscellaneous papers and file folders that had been piling up on various flat surfaces in my home office, I came across a copy of the “WILL SERVE LETTER” that Public Works Director Martin Schmidt shared at a special meeting of the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (PSSGID) on June 7.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
CDC Announces ‘Reskill, Upskill, New Skill’ Grant

The Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC) recently announced the May 5 award of $100,000 from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The Reskill, Upskill, New Skill (RUN) grant is part of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, targeted at rural communities in the state. The grant will support summer internships for construction trade and technical education (CTE) for local high school students, with trade participants in construction, culinary, health care and early childhood education, plus additional partners through Build Pagosa Inc. and the PSCDC.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
EDITORIAL: Going to the Candidates’ Debate… Tonight, Thursday, June 16

We’re sharing an op-ed this morning by Melinda Burrell that includes this comment:. During the primary season, when candidates are seeking our votes, we can and should demand speech and action from them that will rebuild trust in our institutions. Some of the things to analyze include: do candidates discuss their policy plans fully (openness) or rely on vague slogans?
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO

