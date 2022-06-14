‘Adventure Clubs for Kids’ to Host Events in June, July

The Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC) recently announced the May 5 award of $100,000 from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The Reskill, Upskill, New Skill (RUN) grant is part of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, targeted at rural communities in the state. The grant will support summer internships for construction trade and technical education (CTE) for local high school students, with trade participants in construction, culinary, health care and early childhood education, plus additional partners through Build Pagosa Inc. and the PSCDC.
