‘Adventure Clubs for Kids’ to Host Events in June, July

The Archuleta County Nutrition Security and Health Equity Assessment which kicked off this past December 2021 continues its ongoing work to engage the community through a Community Learning and Leadership Circle (CLLC) that meets on a weekly basis. The CLLC is made up of a group of diverse Archuleta County community members, who are committed to contributing to the design of the assessment during this first phase of the project which will conclude at the end of June 2022. CLLC members engage in learning through module presentations facilitated by Healthy Archuleta and partner organizations about the concepts of nutrition security and health equity.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO