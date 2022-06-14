ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
 2 days ago

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday.

On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the mailroom and taking the packages, police said.

The perpetrator then fled through the front door, police said. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a blue jacket, a blue baseball cap, blue jeans, a black backpack, and black sneakers.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

