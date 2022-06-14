Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday.

On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the mailroom and taking the packages, police said.

The perpetrator then fled through the front door, police said. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a blue jacket, a blue baseball cap, blue jeans, a black backpack, and black sneakers.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect sought in the incident.

