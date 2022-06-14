A Night with The People’s Club: Craft Pizza, Fine Wine and Forging New Connections

Penthouse Unit 1bed/1bth Updated in Lakeview with Balcony, Avail NOW Enjoy a More Elevated Lifestyle at The Bel - Your Hub, Your Home! This spacious top floor unit features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, and gorgeous wood plank flooring and a gigantic private balcony!! .Building amenities include a superior location adjacent to the "L", plus a rooftop party deck, Tide Cleaners dry cleaning service. Internet provided by Everywhere Wireless with DirecTV cable options available. Pedestrian Coffee and Devil Dawgs with outdoor patio seating on the first floor! Nearby retailers include Target and Whole Foods, as well as a plethora of local bars, restaurants and entertainment venues plus easy access to the CTA "L" Belmont stop (Brown, Purple, & Red Lines), Divvy Bikes and Belmont bus line. Utility package $125 per month that includes High Speed Internet, Gas, Water, Trash & Sewage, electric separate and paid by tenant. $75 application fee per person/$295 move in fee per person Pets welcome - 50 lbs weight limit and breed restrictions for dogs, $25 monthly pet rent.
