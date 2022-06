For 50 years, Limen House has provided substance abuse counseling and other services. Thanks to a new endowment, it can now offer a whole lot more. When Limen House first opened in 1969 in Wilmington, folks didn’t really talk about what went on at the substance abuse recovery center. “You wouldn’t be unique today in not knowing who we are,” says its executive director, Michael Duffy. “But conversations about substance abuse, particularly in the past decade or so, have really changed. We’re hoping to make sure we can really put ourselves out there so everyone does know who we are and what we do.”

