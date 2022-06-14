Firefighters put out house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a house fire in north Tulsa, where several pets inside did not survive.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to the fire near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said they saw flames from the house.

TFD said a mother and son woke up to smoke, and both made it out of the house safely.

TFD said over twenty pets were also inside the house. Only nine survived.

