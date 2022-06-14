ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Heard will be heard on NBC exclusive

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363z0V_0gAE1zNo00
Amber Heard will give her first interview since losing her courtroom verdict Friday on NBC. (NBC)

Amber Heard’s day in court didn’t go the way that she wanted.

But now she’s getting her day on NBC.

Heard’s first televised interview since her courtroom battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp will air Friday at 8 p.m. NBC’s “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie has conducted the interview, which was taped June 9 in New York.

This is a huge “get” for Guthrie as all the networks wanted to have Heard on the air after the trial verdict was announced.

According to clips from the interview, Heard feels the jury decision could change free speech in America.

It should be an explosive conversation.

We have heard from the lawyers in the case on the morning news shows, but this is the first time Heard has been in a formal interview situation.

Normally, Friday night is a quiet one in the ratings.

It might not be this week.

Derek domination

There are many famous captains in existence today, including Captain Morgan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Crunch, Captain Kirk, Captain Nemo, etc.

If you mention the word “captain” to a Yankees fan, however, you’re going to get three responses. For older Yankees fans, that captain would be Lou Gehrig, who was known as “The Iron Horse.” For Yankees fans not that old, it would be Thurman Munson. For everyone else, however, the “Captain” is Derek Jeter.

At least ESPN thinks so. It has titled its upcoming seven-part docuseries on Jeter, “The Captain.”

To make sure the series gets a good sampling, the premiere will air on Monday, July 18, immediately following the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, which is usually ESPN’s highest-rated program of the summer. Then the show will air on Thursdays for six straight weeks.

In the opener, we check out Jeter’s childhood, growing up as a bi-racial kid in Michigan. It will follow his days with the Yankees and also touch on some of the tough moments with the Yankees. Such as an intense contract battle that changed his status with the team.

The Yankees’ collapse from a 3-0 lead in the playoffs against the Boston Red Sox will be handled in depth. Yankees fans might want to close their eyes when they get to that part.

Docuseries are at their best when they tell us something about the subject that we don’t know. Jeter has received a lot of publicity over the years.

It will be also interesting to see how much national appeal Jeter has. Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” had that appeal, but Jordan has sold a lot more sneakers than Jeter.

It would be tough in Jeter’s case, because we know so much about him.

It will be interesting to see how much digging into Jeter’s past ESPN is willing to do.

Restoring ‘Order’

One of the qualities that “Law & Order” enjoyed in its first tour of duty with NBC was the ability to make cast changes and still retain high ratings. Fans of the show may have missed the characters, but they didn’t stop watching.

Apparently the revolving door on the set is still in place for the new version, which premiered this season.

Anthony Anderson announced several days ago that he will not be returning as Detective Kevin Bernard for Season 22.

The vacancy, however, didn’t last for long. Veteran actor Mehcad Brooks, most recently seen in “Supergirl,” and a star of the film “Mortal Kombat,” will replace Anderson.

Even though Anderson was a popular figure, there shouldn’t be much of a ratings slide.

“Law & Order” is immune to that type of thing.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amber Heard Sets Primetime Sit-Down With NBC’s Savannah Guthrie On Depp Trial; Special Will Air This Week

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: (Updated with video): Two weeks after a Virginia jury handed Johnny Depp a victory in his multi-million defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress is set to publicly speak at length for the very first time since the verdict. Heard will appear on NBC in a one-hour primetime special on June 17 in a sit-down with Savannah Guthrie, I’ve learned. Certain to be heavily hyped and teased by the Comcast-owned network all week, the special will air at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The much sought-after interview with Heard was filmed on June...
NFL
The Independent

Amber Heard interview: What is Savannah Guthrie’s connection to Johnny Depp?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has given her first interview since a Virginia jury found her guilty of defaming her former husband Johnny Depp, sitting down with NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie to reflect on her side of the story.The network plans to air excerpts from its blockbuster interview in instalments on 14 and 15 June and in a one-hour Dateline special on 17 June.What is surprising is not that the Aquaman star is speaking out about her experiences but that her choice of broadcaster to confide in happens to have a known connection to her former husband.Ms Guthrie, a well-respected...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard interview - live: Actor acknowledges she and Johnny Depp perceived as ‘Hollywood brats’ in trial

Amber Heard has given her first interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.Having sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie last week, segments have been previewed on the Today show with the full interview scheduled for 8pm EST on 17 June.Heard says she will stand by her testimony in the trial “to my dying day”, but with the trial played out on social media, she believes even the best-intentioned juror would’ve found it difficult to avoid.Describing the trial as “humiliating” and that she felt “less than human”, Heard admits she did not feel confident...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Amber Heard Confesses She Still Loves Johnny Depp

Despite accusing Johnny Depp of abusing her during their relationship, Amber Heard has admitted that she still loves her ex. Speaking to Savannah Guthrie for NBC News, the Aquaman actor said: “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart.” She added: “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
375
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy