Heard will be heard on NBC exclusive

Amber Heard will give her first interview since losing her courtroom verdict Friday on NBC. (NBC)

Amber Heard’s day in court didn’t go the way that she wanted.

But now she’s getting her day on NBC.

Heard’s first televised interview since her courtroom battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp will air Friday at 8 p.m. NBC’s “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie has conducted the interview, which was taped June 9 in New York.

This is a huge “get” for Guthrie as all the networks wanted to have Heard on the air after the trial verdict was announced.

According to clips from the interview, Heard feels the jury decision could change free speech in America.

It should be an explosive conversation.

We have heard from the lawyers in the case on the morning news shows, but this is the first time Heard has been in a formal interview situation.

Normally, Friday night is a quiet one in the ratings.

It might not be this week.

Derek domination

There are many famous captains in existence today, including Captain Morgan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Crunch, Captain Kirk, Captain Nemo, etc.

If you mention the word “captain” to a Yankees fan, however, you’re going to get three responses. For older Yankees fans, that captain would be Lou Gehrig, who was known as “The Iron Horse.” For Yankees fans not that old, it would be Thurman Munson. For everyone else, however, the “Captain” is Derek Jeter.

At least ESPN thinks so. It has titled its upcoming seven-part docuseries on Jeter, “The Captain.”

To make sure the series gets a good sampling, the premiere will air on Monday, July 18, immediately following the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, which is usually ESPN’s highest-rated program of the summer. Then the show will air on Thursdays for six straight weeks.

In the opener, we check out Jeter’s childhood, growing up as a bi-racial kid in Michigan. It will follow his days with the Yankees and also touch on some of the tough moments with the Yankees. Such as an intense contract battle that changed his status with the team.

The Yankees’ collapse from a 3-0 lead in the playoffs against the Boston Red Sox will be handled in depth. Yankees fans might want to close their eyes when they get to that part.

Docuseries are at their best when they tell us something about the subject that we don’t know. Jeter has received a lot of publicity over the years.

It will be also interesting to see how much national appeal Jeter has. Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” had that appeal, but Jordan has sold a lot more sneakers than Jeter.

It would be tough in Jeter’s case, because we know so much about him.

It will be interesting to see how much digging into Jeter’s past ESPN is willing to do.

Restoring ‘Order’

One of the qualities that “Law & Order” enjoyed in its first tour of duty with NBC was the ability to make cast changes and still retain high ratings. Fans of the show may have missed the characters, but they didn’t stop watching.

Apparently the revolving door on the set is still in place for the new version, which premiered this season.

Anthony Anderson announced several days ago that he will not be returning as Detective Kevin Bernard for Season 22.

The vacancy, however, didn’t last for long. Veteran actor Mehcad Brooks, most recently seen in “Supergirl,” and a star of the film “Mortal Kombat,” will replace Anderson.

Even though Anderson was a popular figure, there shouldn’t be much of a ratings slide.

“Law & Order” is immune to that type of thing.