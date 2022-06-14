Child, man killed when impaired driver hits golf cart in NC: troopers

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A 39-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were killed when a car crashed into a golf cart in Statesville Monday night, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive.

A Honda Accord crossed the centerline and collided with the golf cart, authorities said.

Michael Marlowe was identified as the adult killed in the collision.

Four other passengers on the golf kart, ages 2, 13,16, and 26, suffered critical injuries and were flown to the hospital, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, was arrested after the crash and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Harmon was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

Fort Dobbs Road was closed for around seven hours overnight while authorities investigation the crash.

