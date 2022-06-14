ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd inmate captured after escape from SW Missouri jail

 2 days ago
BARRY COUNTY —A second inmate who escaped from a Southwest Missouri County jail June 3, is in custody, according to the Barry County Sheriff's office. Matthew Crawford, 29, who made a dramatic change...

Buddy H.
2d ago

"I'll paint my hair florescent yellow so I'll blend in". No small wonder why this guy turned to crime for a living.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All three Barry County jail escapees in custody

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office announce that U.S. Marshals have taken the third and final jail escapee into custody. “Lance Stephens was taken into custody this evening near San Antonio, Texas.” — BCSO Just yesterday the second, Matthew Crawford, was taken into custody in Springfield, Mo. And last week Christopher Blevins was located nearly 1,000 miles...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Third escaped inmate from Missouri arrested

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — Lance Stephens, the last of three inmates on the run who escaped from a Missouri jail was captured near San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff. The Barry County Sheriff said Stephens, along with Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins, escaped in early June. US Marshals […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Four Missouri men arrested on Ballard meth charges

Four Missouri men were arrested on drug charges in Ballard County after a complaint about a reckless driver. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 286 early Wednesday morning for an alleged traffic violation. The driver, Timothy Wheatley, was reportedly found to be driving on a suspended license. Deputies said K9...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Drowns at Grand Falls

A Carterville man drowned Tuesday at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek, (southwest of Joplin) according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville attempted to go over Grand Falls using a pool toy, struck a rock and drowned at 4:53 p.m.. Luke was pronounced dead at the...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be seeing more motorcycles on the road this year. The Motorcycle Industry Council reports sales are up. And, Triple-A says gas prices are a factor. So, it’s not surprising that we have a question about motorcycles in this Fact Finders. The viewer wants to know, Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Arrested for Child Exploitation

A man from Springfield is one of six men arrested in Clay County for child exploitation. Authorities say Robert Koester of Springfield backed a car into a deputy, causing minor injuries, and hit several patrol cars before being detained. Koester is charged with enticement of a child, first degree assault...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kciiradio.com

Former Keokuk County Man Arrested in Colorado on Animal Cruelty Charges

Authorities from three different states were involved in an animal rescue and arrest of a Keokuk County man on animal cruelty charges. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities removed 65 dogs from a property near Hedrick in Keokuk County. The agencies received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to alert them to possible animal neglect on the property. When officers arrived on scene they found dogs living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, mostly unprotected from the elements. One dog was found to be missing part of one of her back legs with an injury that showed exposed bone. Some puppies were found to be in wire cages inside of a camper with no heat. Many of the animals were found to be malnourished, and suffering from a variety of infections. A veterinarian on scene evaluated the animals and determined that they all needed to be immediately relocated. Authorities in Colorado were able to track down and arrest the individual deemed to be in charge of the property, 48-year-old Jason Munn. He has been charged with animal cruelty.
KFVS12

Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been indicted for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site and causing more than $300,000 worth of damage, per a professional archeologist’s estimate. Johnny Lee Brown, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was charged on April 26 with conspiracy. He also...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: 2 of 3 escaped inmates arrested, Pickup catches fire at Harps gas station, and cooling stations open in Joplin

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – Authorities say there’s no danger to the public after two people are found dead in Aurora, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department released more information about the investigation this afternoon. On June 14, 2022, around 8:14 am someone called 9-1-1 asking police to respond to 1642...
AURORA, MO
FOX 2

2 dead in a murder-suicide incident in rural Missouri

UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
