Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids

Thanks to a recent Facebook post, we just got word that the Cedar Rapids restaurant Daisy's Garage is going to be opening a new location this year!. The new Daisy's location will be at the corner of Hwy 151 and Hwy 13, right near the Pizza Ranch in Marion. It appears that the restaurant is being built from the ground up, so it will likely be awhile before it opens. Unfortunately, we don't have word on an estimated opening just yet.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO