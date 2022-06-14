Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids

On the heels of the Iowa City metro getting its first Raising Cane's location, a national competitor is about to bring its second location to the area! With a location already up and running at 750 Coral Ridge Ave. in Coralville and 13 other restaurants in Iowa, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has cleared an early hurdle to develop and build an Iowa City location. Iowa City's Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 for a special exception for a two-lane drive-through for the fried chicken restaurant last week. Jam Investments LLC, the owner of the site, now needs to get approval on its site plan review.
