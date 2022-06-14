ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids Tuesday with several events. That...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids "free summer" List

With gas prices and inflation may be forcing many families to rethink summer vacation plans The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is releasing its first “free summer” list with ideas of things to do that are free or feature a summer special. THE FREE SUMMER LIST. FITNESS/RECREATION/NATURE:. NewBo...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding Into Marion

Thanks to a recent Facebook post, we just got word that the Cedar Rapids restaurant Daisy's Garage is going to be opening a new location this year!. The new Daisy's location will be at the corner of Hwy 151 and Hwy 13, right near the Pizza Ranch in Marion. It appears that the restaurant is being built from the ground up, so it will likely be awhile before it opens. Unfortunately, we don't have word on an estimated opening just yet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Iowa City Pride’s June celebration returns

Iowa City Pride’s 2022 celebration returns to Pride Month this weekend after two years of cancellations and delays. Festivities officially kicked off yesterday with the organization’s bar crawl and events will continue leading up to the all-day festival on Saturday. This year will mark the 51st Iowa City Pride Festival.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

RioBurittos reopens for first time since derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly two years since the derecho, an area business has officially reopened for the first time since the storm. Rio Burritos was a food truck in Cedar Rapids for seven years leading up to the derecho when the truck took on significant damage. “When we tried...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Noelridge Aquatic Center to open Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon have another option for fun in the sun. The city of Cedar Rapids said Noelridge Aquatic Center will open on June 18. The opening date was previously delayed due to a mechanical repair. City leaders said there are four...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 41 Years of Business

The pandemic was tough on many different sectors of our economy. But perhaps no one has paid a steeper price than the restaurant industry. Couple the pandemic with rising costs due to inflation and a worker shortage and it's tough for many establishments to stay open. That is the case, unfortunately, for a restaurant in the Eastern Iowa town of Lisbon.
LISBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Auction#Kcrg#The Tribute To Heroes
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa camps plan alternate activities to stay cool amid excessive heat

Jamie Stevenson from SAINT Rescue and Adoption Center joins us to talk about cat adoption. Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival log carving kicks off. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is now underway. BioNTech to begin trials to treat pancreatic cancer with MRNA vaccines. Updated: 4 hours ago. BioNTech is working to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
98.1 KHAK

National Chicken Restaurant Bringing Second Location to Iowa City Metro

On the heels of the Iowa City metro getting its first Raising Cane's location, a national competitor is about to bring its second location to the area! With a location already up and running at 750 Coral Ridge Ave. in Coralville and 13 other restaurants in Iowa, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has cleared an early hurdle to develop and build an Iowa City location. Iowa City's Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 for a special exception for a two-lane drive-through for the fried chicken restaurant last week. Jam Investments LLC, the owner of the site, now needs to get approval on its site plan review.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hail damage hits Lamont

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
LAMONT, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids bar ups security after Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Justin Zehr, one of the co-owners of Cliff’s Dive Bar and Grill, said the shooting at Taboo Nightclub “was pretty devastating.” Zehr added, “It shook everyone a little bit.”. That shooting happened April 10. It killed 2 people and injured 10...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City of Cedar Rapids adopts new flag policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council adopted a resolution over the Display of Flags policy to govern when commemorative, special occasion, and other ceremonial flags, may be flown on flagpoles on City-owned properties. The purpose of the policy is to establish guidelines in order...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
blooloop.com

Iowa’s new Lost Island theme park gets opening date

Lost Island Waterpark’s new Lost Island theme park in Waterloo, Iowa is opening to visitors on 18 June. The park was originally due to open on 10 June. “Creating a brand new theme park from ground up has been a huge undertaking,” said Lori Thureson, a spokesperson for Lost Island (via Des Moines Register).
KCRG.com

$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa

The 25th Infantry Regiment consisted of all Black soldiers who rode their bikes from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri in the late 1800's. Cedar Rapids bars rethinking their security strategy. Updated: 1 hours ago. The bar owners also said they encourage a police presence in the area on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy