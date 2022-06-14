ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory continues with another hot, windy day ahead

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat Advisory continues with another hot, windy...

WWL-AMFM

Heat Advisory is in effect

Today will be hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms. “Heat Advisory in effect for many lo locations today! Feels like temperatures may reach 112° this afternoon. Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon with chances for…
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South

The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday.The heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.Meteorologists warned...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
TODAY.com

Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country

Extreme weather from coast-to-coast has more than 100 million Americans are waking up to a threat of record-breaking temperatures. Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park was forced to close after unprecedented rain. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Chicago and Al Roker tracks where the extreme weather is moving next.June 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

US heat impacts millions of people

The heat is the biggest story today for tens of millions stretching from the Midwest, the mid-South and down into the Southeast. Extreme heat advisories are posted for this region as well as parts of California and Arizona. Please take all the precautions to protect your family and your pets.
CALIFORNIA STATE

