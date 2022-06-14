ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock woman sentenced to 51 months after stealing $775K from work

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Justice says a Round Rock woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison Monday after she pled guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion.

According to court documents, Cynthia Linette Jones, 52, had access to the accounting system and checkbook for a Central Texas business because she was its office manager. The DOJ says Jones forged over 70 company checks and stole over $775,000 from 2012 to 2018.

She pled guilty in November 2021. In addition to serving time, Jones has to pay more than $775,000 in restitution to her former employer and more than $185,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

“Cynthia Jones violated the trust placed in her by her employer through the multi-year theft of
company funds while also violating the duty to report all income, even income illegally earned, to
the IRS,” said Ramsey E. Covington, Special Agent in Charge of the Houston Field Office of IRS-Criminal Investigations.

