As we announced last week, Richard Plunkett is bringing his Yellow Brick Road Show to the Center on Wednesday, June 22. Plunkett, who is known as the Wizard of Odds and Ends, has been in the antique business for more than 60 years and his shop is located in Alna. He has restored more than six historic properties and is a painter and published author. He is actively involved in preservation groups in New Jersey, Maine, and nationally with special emphasis on Victoriana.

