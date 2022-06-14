New luxury outlet mall coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new high-end, luxury outlet mall is coming to the Nashville area.

Simon Property Group announced the mall will be around 300,000 sq. feet and located in the “southern high-income area” of Nashville but no exact location was released. Simon owns and operates The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills.

The center will be “similar to its other world-class outlets, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in California,” according to a release. Simon said the mall will feature the “best-in-class retailers and restaurants.”

Simon is partnering with local development group AJ Capital Partners, which owns hotel projects in the area including Thompson Nashville, Soho House Nashville and Graduate Nashville.

Construction is set to begin in 2023.

