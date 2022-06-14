ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohr Explores: ‘Eat your flowers’ at lavender farm in NE Portland

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxQRp_0gADzvoy00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lavender is in season now! And at Northeast Portland’s Sunderland Acres Lavender Farm you can “eat your flowers”.

The flowers there are mainly grown for specialty lavender-infused food and beverage options.

Oregon steps up as changes to student lunches loom

Kohr Harlan explored some of the lavender flavors.

waheagle.com

Rose Festival fleet moves up river

Portland hosted its annual Rose Festival last week, and there was a parade of naval vessels head up the river for the celebration. Photo courtesy of Frans Eykel.
pdxmonthly.com

The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.
kptv.com

Deadly heat: How Portland is preparing to keep people cool in 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, the City of Portland and a host of nonprofits and health systems want the community to be ready for the eventual return of deadly summer heat. “Based on our experience last summer and after multiple winter responses, we feel more prepared going into this...
kptv.com

Aerial view of Buoy Beer Company's collapsed roof

Commercial building considered ‘complete loss’ after 2-alarm fire in SE Portland. A commercial building in southeast Portland was destroyed after it caught fire early Thursday morning. Crash caught on camera on Portland road infamous for wrecks. A scary crash was caught on camera Wednesday night in part of...
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
KOIN 6 News

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years.
