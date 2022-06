Two people are arrested on drug trafficking charges after an officer staking out a vehicle stops it for a traffic violation in Cole County. Melvin Daniels, 30, of Kennett, is charged with accessory to second-degree drug trafficking. Erica Edwards, 34, of Jefferson City, is charged with accessory to second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are being held without bond after being deemed a danger to the community.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO