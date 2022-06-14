ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

State Baseball Tourney begins

By Mark Daniels
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WIAA State Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Division 1 teams take center stage on the opening day with quarterfinal and semifinal games. Sun Prairie (24-2) is the number one seed and they will meet 8th seeded Bay Port...

94.3 Jack FM

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Anchors Away! Cruise Ship Docks in Downtown Green Bay for First Time

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – It has been years in the making, but a Great Lakes cruise ship has officially arrived in Green Bay. The nearly 290-foot Ocean Navigator turned the final corner toward Leicht Park as the sun rose behind it just before 7am Thursday morning. It’s the twelfth day of the cruise ship’s current journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Police advise no travel through Green Bay as storm damage impacts roads

(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Oshkosh cleared, all lanes open

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash that occurred on I-41 for traffic heading north at WIS 26 in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ocean Navigator: Cruise ship to Call Port to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator, is scheduled to be docked at the Port of Green Bay on June 16, and Thursday, June 30. The stop in Green Bay will be one of the overnight ports scheduled on the ship’s 16-day voyage. Join...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Another Man Arrested in Connection with Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side. Deshaun Clark, 21, was booked into the jail on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Green Bay Police Capt. Ben Allen confirmed to FOX 11 the arrest...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Hot Day? People Stay Cool at a Green Bay City Pool

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – With heat advisories and temperatures nearing triple-digits on Tuesday, many Green Bay residents hit the pool to cool down. Resch Aquatic Center is the only pool open in Green Bay right now. But residents made the best of it. “Oh it’s wonderful! You can’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Appleton causes $50k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residential fire broke out in the City of Appleton on Wednesday night. According to a release, around 7:45 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of North Atlantic Street for a fire at a two-story home. After arriving on the...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve likely noticed over the past three weeks, Sarah Thomsen hasn’t been on the anchor desk or reporting in the field for Action 2 News. That’s because Sarah has been at home, and remains at home, recovering from a severe concussion she received in a car crash, a crash in which police cited the other driver for causing.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigate large fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Saturday. Offers were called to a parking lot on the 1200-block of East Mason Street around 3 A.M. for a fight outside a business. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Beating the Heat and Avoiding Heatstroke This Summer

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The heat is once again on in Northeast Wisconsin. With temps rising and high humidity following along with them, health officials are warning about heatstroke. Water splashing, the sun beaming, heat advisories out, it’s sure beginning to look a lot like summer. But with extreme...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Tornado observed in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - All major roads are open through Shawano County despite severe damage reported, especially on the eastern and western edges of the county. The towns of Almon, Angelica, Lessor and Navarino were singled out by the sheriff’s office being impacted the most severely. The National Weather...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Teachers say goodbye to school closing for good

MENASHA, Wis. — Mike Boutin spent the week packing up his classroom like he does at the end of every school year. This time, with the knowledge he won’t unpack in the same building ever again. Boutin taught fifth grade this year at Nicolet Elementary in Menasha. The...
MENASHA, WI

