The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help finding three subjects accused of stealing from a home in broad daylight. The Sheriff’s Office says three subjects stopped at a home in the Gamma area Tuesday afternoon and told the homeowner they were thirsty and wanted to buy antiques. While the homeowner was distracted by one of the subjects, the two others entered the home when the homeowner’s daughter was napping. They began rummaging through the homeowner’s belongings but were scared off when the homeowner’s son returned from the fields. They did make off with some cash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO