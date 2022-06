LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are trying to determine how a 3-year-old Lowell boy died after he was found in a pond following a two-day search Wednesday. The boy, identified as Harry Kkonde, was last seen on Freda Lane at his babysitter’s house Tuesday morning. Police launched a massive manhunt Tuesday and continued it Wednesday before finding Harry in 5 feet of water close to shore at a pond at a Christmas Tree farm about 650 feet from his babysitter’s house, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO