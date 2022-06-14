ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Artificial intelligence may be the only way researchers can solve the perplexing puzzle of long COVID. It’s already categorizing patients and even identifying them

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEXDy_0gADyxcd00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Long COVID may be too big a problem for humans to solve—alone, at least.

Increasingly, researchers are turning to artificial intelligence to help them sort through the electronic medical records of millions of long-COVID patients in hopes of better understanding the enigmatic condition with hundreds of potential symptoms.

In some cases, A.I. is helping patients: In a study published last month in The Lancet Digital Health, researchers trained three machine-learning models to identify potential long-COVID patients among hundreds who previously had COVID. Both the models and humans agreed on probable “long haulers” in the vast majority of cases, showing that A.I. can help flag patients who have a high probability of experiencing the chronic condition and get them to care.

Fei Wang, assistant professor of health care policy and research at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is coauthor of a recently published study that examined patterns of diagnoses in long-COVID patients.

The researchers used machine learning to examine the electronic health records of thousands of patients and found four patterns among long-COVID patients, he said:

  • More severe patients with blood and heart issues, many of whom likely were infected during the initial wave to hit New York City in the spring of 2020. This group had the largest number of patients with preexisting conditions.
  • More mild patients with respiratory issues accompanied by sleep problems.
  • Patients with new musculoskeletal complaints and neuropsychiatric problems.
  • Patients who now suffer from gastrointestinal issues, including abdominal pain.

Never miss a story about coronavirus

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Long COVID is “so complex because it involves not just an infection” but potential fallout in the lungs and nearly every organ system in the body, in addition to inflammation, immune system issues—“lots of complicated reactions,” Wang told Fortune.

The sooner researchers can categorize patients and ascertain the cause of their disease—perhaps organ damage in some, and out-of-control inflammation in others—the sooner targeted therapies can be developed. It’s possible that some patients complaining of new ailments after COVID have unrelated issues, veritable red herrings—which is why A.I.’s assistance in sussing out patterns among the masses is critical, Wang said.

Later on, when treatments are developed, the patient lists developed by machine learning can be used to recruit patients for trials—a task that can be expensive and logistically tricky.

A.I. can also help researchers further categorize patients by variant and subvariant, enabling them to recognize patterns of long COVID that may correlate with various waves of infection.

For example, the first wave of COVID saw “lots of people being hospitalized, lots in the ICU, lots of mechanical ventilation,” Wang said. “The mortality rate was also the highest then.”

Is the long COVID of such patients caused by the coronavirus or Post-intensive Care Syndrome? The latter is caused by a traumatic and debilitating ICU stay that may have included intubation and prolonged bed confinement. Potential symptoms can include persistent muscle weakness, memory problems, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It’s a puzzle Wang hopes A.I. can solve, with rapidity.

A recent algorithm-assisted study found a high rate of pre-COVID corticosteroid use in long-COVID patients. Many patients with severe COVID were treated with steroids in the hospital, especially those who were on ventilators. Do steroids cause long COVID, or play a role in causing it? Or are they merely indicative of sicker patients who might be at greater risk of long COVID owing to underlying medical conditions or a more severe course of the virus?

Wang isn’t sure; no one is. But he hopes the use of A.I. in research can lead to more answers, and more treatments, sooner for the millions who survived the virus only to find another—perhaps the biggest—battle lies ahead.

Although many are talking about Omicron as if it’s a more mild strain of COVID, some data suggests that BA.2 is associated with a greater risk of long COVID than BA.1.

“If you look at all this data—you need to be careful about your daily life and protection,” Wang cautioned. “We’ve not ended this pandemic yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lancet#A I#Weill Cornell Medicine#Fortune Features#The Lancet Digital Health#Patien
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy