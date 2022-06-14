Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Northeastern Noble County in east central Ohio Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 810 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Freeport, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Moundsville, Barnesville, Woodsfield, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bethesda, Quaker City, Belmont, Beallsville, and Clarington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
