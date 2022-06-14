ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Northeastern Noble County in east central Ohio Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 810 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Freeport, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Moundsville, Barnesville, Woodsfield, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bethesda, Quaker City, Belmont, Beallsville, and Clarington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wayne; Wirt; Wood HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Crawford; Erie; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION CRAWFORD ERIE FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
County
Marshall County, WV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Coshocton, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas Counties. In West Virginia, Wetzel County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Ashtabula; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Geauga; Greene; Guernsey; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Monroe; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Portage; Richland; Ross; Scioto; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND ASHTABULA ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GEAUGA GREENE GUERNSEY HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LICKING LOGAN MADISON MAHONING MARION MEDINA MONROE MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROSS SCIOTO STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

