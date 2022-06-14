ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last day of school at Graham Elementary

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
 2 days ago
For 95 years Graham Elementary School has been a place where children on the west side of Shelby could learn and play.

So before the final bell of the school's long and storied history could ring, students and staff of the past and present came together for one last assembly.

Thursday was Graham's last day open as a school. Earlier this year the Cleveland County School board decided to close Graham, along with Marion Elementary School and consolidate their operations into the school building on South Post Road in Shelby.

"People will never forget how we made them feel at Graham. While student growth and state tests are important, as former students, teachers and principals have talked to me and shared their time at Graham, no one talks about their grades or their state tests," said Valerie O'Kelley, school principal. "What I found is from those who shared fond memories of Graham come from relationships and colleagues, lifelong friendships made and hysterical laughter from watching a principal try to ride a tricycle.

For Donna Suttle, who grew up at Graham Elementary, those memories involve playing jacks on the school stage or cheering on her school's football team, then the Green Wave, at games. For old times sake, she even took out her pom-poms and gave one final cheer for the school.

"All I ever needed to know about how to learn and how to love, I learned at Graham," said Suttle.

At the start of the first school year in September, the school building wasn't ready for students. Students would not officially enter the campus until October 1927.

The initial school building had room for 350 students across six classrooms and had an auditorium. It was built at a cost of $22, 706. Adjusted for inflation, it would be $377,270 today.

In 1951 the school was expanded with more classrooms, a lunch room and two restrooms. Another expansion would happen in 1956.

"We had a shared vision of what we wanted to do - love the students and make sure they learned everything they needed to learn," said Bob Luckadoo, a former principal at Graham. "Every day was not an easy day, but we knew that we loved the students, we cared about the parents and we cared about each other. There was lots of laughter and lots of learning, I have such good memories here."

In 2016, the school adopted a year-round school calendar and adopted uniforms for students.

"We have a unique population here, and we had a chance to do something very special," said Nelsa Feaster, who led the transition at the school.

While the school is no longer open, its legacy will continue in the county school district.

"Graham was a trendsetter," said Stephen Fisher, schools superintendent during the assembly. "When we started telehealth in the schools, we started that at Graham. Now, that is something we have in all of our schools."

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

