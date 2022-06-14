ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 plead guilty in 2021 Alexandria homicide cases; Teen fails to get bond reduced

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago

Defendants in two Alexandria homicide cases from last year pleaded guilty Monday in the 9th Judicial District Court.

Demetrice Demone Bell, 24, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after changing his plea to guilty on a manslaughter charge.

Bell was arrested after a March 2021 shooting on Mansour Avenue in Alexandria, the second of two deadly shootings on that street last year.

Freddie Thomas Jr. case: Alexandria man arrested after Tuesday night shooting

Killed was Freddie Thomas Jr. , 22.

Two men pleaded guilty in the January 2021 death of Lonnie McCartney inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 in downtown Alexandria.

The fight between McCartney, Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers happened after an argument, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident.

McCartney was hit on his head and face, then fell and hit his head. He died days later at a hospital.

Lonnie McCartney case: 2 inmates charged after fight leads to another inmate's death

Both were charged through a bill of information with manslaughter.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, although six years of that were suspended.

Bowers pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison at hard labor.

Bowers' sentence will run concurrently with another case he pleaded in on Monday. In that case, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labor on one count of armed robbery and to seven years and six months on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated second-degree battery.

Other cases:

  • David Brett Westmoreland pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vehicular homicide and hit and run in the May 1, 2021, death of Billy Cayer Jr. , 48, while he was bicycling on Horseshoe Drive in Alexandria. Retired Judge Jimmie C. Peters, who is presiding over the case after all nine Rapides Parish judges recused themselves, set an Oct. 19 status conference. Westmoreland worked for the 9th Judicial District Court as a juvenile probation officer at the time of the incident.
  • A 15-year-old being tried as an adult on an attempted second-degree murder charge failed to get his $500,000 bond reduced. The teen was 14 at the time of the March 11 shooting in Wardville . The teen was one of four juveniles arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office in the case. The juvenile victim was shot in the chest.
  • The defense attorney for an Alexandria man arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape withdrew a motion filed by his client to reduce his almost $6 million bail, although he reserved the right to bring it before the court later. Israel Jermaine Williams, arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office in March after a tip from a Florida law enforcement agency about possible sex trafficking of a juvenile, has not been formally charged yet.
  • An Alexandria man pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter. Derrick Dewayne Swafford, 27, is accused of shooting Jason Clovis, 24, on March 27 in the 1800 block of Orchard Street in Alexandria. Swafford had been arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on a second-degree murder charge, but was formally charged with manslaughter. Because of that, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel reduced his bail from $1 million to $500,000. A hearing to reduce his bond was continued until June 27 because his family is supposed to be turning Swafford's Dodge Charger over to police as evidence in the case.

