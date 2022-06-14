Battle over South Spokane sports complex gets new life with court decision

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash – The battle over a sports complex in an increasingly less rural part of Spokane County will get new life, thanks to a decision from the Washington Court of Appeals.

For years, the Glenrose Neighborhood Association has fought against plans to build soccer fields with stadium lights on what is currently an open field near 37th and Glenrose.

In its latest plan, Spokane Youth Sports Association plans to build the Zakheim Youth Sports Complex with multiple baseball and soccer fields.

The Glenrose Association has been fighting the plan, both in court and with yard signs in the area.

The group contends the project can’t handle the increased traffic and will diminish the rural quality of life.

Spokane County’s hearing examiner approved SYSA’s plan and determined the land could be used for a sports complex.

The Glenrose Association then filed a land use petition in Lincoln County Superior Court.

SYSA moved for that petition to be dismissed, saying Lincoln County didn’t have jurisdiction. A Lincoln County judge agreed and dismissed the petition from the neighborhood association.

The Glenrose Association appealed that to the Washington Court of Appeals, which ruled in their favor in early June.

In the decision, the court said Washington law allows courts to have jurisdiction over administrative bodies and hearing examiners.

The court reversed the Lincoln County decision and sent the case back to Lincoln County for further proceedings.

An attorney for the Glenrose Association said the decision was expected and they do plan to continue their case.

According to the attorney, David Bricklin from Bricklin and Newman, LLP in Seattle, SYSA could ask the Washington Supreme Court to review the case.

We’ve reached out to SYSA to see what the organization plans to do next.

Bricklin says he’ll prepare the case for either Lincoln County Superior Court, Spokane Superior Court or the Washington Supreme Court.

Nothing will likely happen in the case until late summer.

