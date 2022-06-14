Cause of fire that killed veteran unknown

Fire investigators could not determine the cause of a fire that killed a Vietnam veteran in late February.

Steven Michael "Mike" Grigg, 71, and his German Shepherd, Max, died Feb. 27 in a fire at Grigg's camper, which was parked at a campground near Bessemer City. Grigg was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and the commander of the American Legion Post 243 in Bessemer City.

An autopsy report indicated that Grigg died of carbon monoxide toxicity and "thermal injuries."

Gaston County Fire Marshal Kevin Gordon said that the fire appears to have started in the kitchenette area of Grigg's RV, but there was so much damage that fire investigators could not tell how it started. Gordon said there were several appliances, including a stove and a refrigerator, that could have caused the fire.

Grigg had been receiving treatment for cancer, and he was on oxygen, his granddaughter, Elizabeth Stiles, said shortly after his death. His oxygen tanks exploded in the fire.

"He was beating it," she said of the cancer. "For him to die this way is just horrible."

