A complex of storms will form up the coast to our north across parts of Maryland and Virginia Tuesday afternoon. Those storms try to travel down the Eastern Seaboard and into our area late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. But not all the models are in good agreement on whether or not the storms hold together as they enter our area or the timing. Several models show our area staying dry with the storms staying east of us, over the Atlantic Ocean. The HRRR model brings us a round of storms between 9 PM and midnight. While the NAM is the most bullish of the models bringing a line of storms into the area between 1 PM and 4 PM with another round between midnight a 5 AM. So there are a lot of possibilities on the table.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO