I wonder how many times people think of Peyton Manning when they shout “Omaha!”. Never mind the fact that it’s been the home to the College World Series since the Harry Truman administration. Also, Omaha in general? An underrated, comfortable downtown with great surrounding neighborhoods. For those who will be there over the course of the next weekend, soak it in. It’s a truly unique experience wherein fans without a team will show up and go all in with a particular school of choice.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO