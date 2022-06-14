ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse seeks young workers and employers for summer jobs program

By Tim Knauss
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. – Applications are open for youths ages 14-20 looking for jobs or internships in Syracuse’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The city...

Monica Mayes
2d ago

I Have Put In Two Applications On Two Different Occasions For Both Of My Girls & When I Call CNY Works To Inquire About It They Tell Me They Don't Have Any Spots Available For 14 & 15 Year Olds So I Am Not Understanding

