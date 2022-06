CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Chemistry Council honored Gulf Coast Ventures right here in the Coastal Bend with the Member Company of the Year award. Paul Fritsch, with Gulf Coast Ventures, said it was the entire company working together, but especially the work done right here in our own backyard like environmental performance, environmental monitoring as well as the relationship formed here means everything to them.

