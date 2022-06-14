ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday

By Isabella Colello
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjL9R_0gADxlJM00

(WWTI) — June 14 honors the day the U.S. Army was formed back in 1775.

This dates back to the American Revolution when colonial leaders were preparing for an armed conflict between British regulars and colonial militiamen.

Fallen Soldiers remembered at Fort Drum wreath-laying ceremony

However, because militiamen were considered unequipped for a proacted siege, the Continental Congress authorized expert riflemen to enlist and serve the United Colonies for a year during the American Revolution, making it the oldest service of the U.S. military.

Each Soldier then had to recite an oath of enlistment to join the newly formed Army. This oath can be read below:

“I have, this day, voluntarily enlisted myself, as a soldier, in the American continental army, for one year, unless sooner discharged: And I do bind myself to conform, in all instances, to such rules and regulations, as are, or shall be, established for the government of the said Army.”

The Continental Army continued to serve for seven years before being disbanded in 1783. However, the Army was almost immediately reinstated as the need for national defense was apparent.

In 247 years, the Army’s organization and structure have changed greatly. The Army recruits, organizes and trains Soldiers who conduct combat and stability operations on land.

There are also now 12 branches of the Army, including Adjutant General, Air Defense Artillery, Armor, Aviation, Chemical Corps, Corps of Engineers, Cyber Corps, Field Artillery, Finance, Infantry, Medical Services, Military Intelligence, Military Police, Ordnance, Quartermaster, Signal Corps and Transportation.

Fallen Soldiers remembered at Fort Drum wreath-laying ceremony

As of September 2021, there were 426,624 active-duty Soldiers in the Army. The Soldiers were spread across over 450 military bases across the world.

The Army also recognizes official branch birthdays, including basic branches such as infantry, corps of engineers, aviation and air defense artillery, as well as special branches such as the Army Medical Department.

More information the U.S. Army’s birthday can be found on the U.S. Army Center of Military History website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Military Base#U S#Military Police#The U S Army#British#Continental Congress#The United Colonies#American#The Continental Army#Adjutant General#Air Defense Artillery#Chemical Corps
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Highest Ranking Officers in U.S. Military History

Designated ranks in the United States Armed Forces serve to denote a clear leadership structure and chain of command within the various branches. During wartime, however, a higher chain of command is sometimes necessary, as a single military officer may be put in charge of air, land, and sea units during battle. (Read more about […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force awards contracts to start designing F-35 weapon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to three companies for the first phase of a new program to develop an air-to-ground stand-in attack weapon that the F-35 jet could use to destroy enemy air defenses. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies said this week the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

West Point head recommended to be next Army Europe commander: Report

The Army has recommended to the White House that Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams be appointed to be the next commander of U.S. Army Europe/Africa, according to a report. Williams, who is the superintendent of West Point, would be nominated for a fourth star if he’s approved, and it would make him the first black general to hold the position, Politico reports. He is the first black general to lead the academy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Female soldiers serving in the Queen's elite bodyguard the Foot Guards demand the Army stops calling them 'Guardsmen'

Female soldiers in Queen's bodyguard have asked the Army to stop calling them men. Privates in the Foot Guards are all known as Guardsmen whether they are male or female. The Foot Guards has five regiments, the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, The Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards. All the regiments wear the ceremonial red tunic and bearskin hats when on guard duty outside Royal Palaces.
MILITARY
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy