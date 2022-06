“Community Alert: The Fairhaven Police Department along with several other agencies are searching for a potential lost boater. A sailboat, out of New Bedford, washed ashore on the Town Beach on West Island and it appears the boat was occupied at some point before washing ashore. The vessel was stolen the night before from Community Boating Center in New Bedford, but the boater may have fallen overboard.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO