Drowning deaths up 91% in Palm Beach County

Drowning deaths are up 91% in Palm Beach County compared to last year this time according to the medical examiners office. Since January, there have been 21 reported cases mostly involving adults over the age of 60. The county's drowning prevention coalition says in...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicides and suicides are up, overdoses are down in 2022. The news comes from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, who released new year-over-year data from January 1 to May 31. According to the medical examiner, homicides are up 11 percent (from 35...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District will implement a policy for parents as required by the Parental Rights in Education law in time for the start of the school year in August. Back in March, Governor Ron DeSantis signed this law which bans...
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Miguel has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child in Lake Worth Beach. The Sheriff's Office said Miguel Serapio, 12, was last seen on June 14. Miguel,...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the community of a new phone scam. An imposter is calling members of the community claiming to be a PBSO deputy or investigator. PBSO says the imposter tells the person on the phone that a member of their family has a...
The search continues into Wednesday night as a Boynton Beach boy has been missing since Sunday. Authorities said this is the 8th time 12-year-old Yvens Clervoir has run away but he always goes home within hours. This time he's been missing for 3 days and the whole community now is...
A Palm Beach County county commissioner tells WPTV Contact 5 Investigator Michael Buczyner that she’s meeting with officials in Belle Glade Wednesday about a rooming house where residents are being forced out of their homes after new property owners took over.
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
Four Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down in the past two weeks after failing a state restaurant inspection. Villa Rosano, 9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, was ordered closed after an inspection June 10. It had one high-priority, two intermediate and two basic violations. The high-priority violation was the...
A 12-year-old boy is missing in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials said the child, Miguel Serapio, is a runaway and could be in danger due to his age. Anyone with information on the boy should call the sheriff's office at (561) 688-3400. Authorities...
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A toddler was found in nothing but his diapers in Lake Worth on Wednesday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the child was found in the area of North B Street and 7th Avenue North. He is described as a young boy,...
Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
With rent skyrocketing, the number of homeless seniors in our community is growing. Contact 5 spoke with one woman in North Palm Beach who is being evicted and has nowhere to go. "My family has left me. I have zero funds," 79-year-old Roni Diener told Contact 5. "Life can sure...
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
With gas prices near $5 a gallon in Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth and Palm Tran Public Transportation are urging everyone to Dump the Pump and try out transit on Thursday, June 17, 2022. “We hope everyone downloads our Paradise Pass mobile payment app or gets the Paradise Pass...
A Pride flag was hoisted Wednesday morning at the West Palm Beach Police Department in honor of Pride month. The West Palm Beach Police Department Honor Guard Unit was joined by command staff, elected officials and representatives from the LGBTQ+ community for the flag raising. "Since 1994 the city of...
Boynton Beach police announced Thursday a missing 12-year-old runaway boy who was gone for four days has been found in Fort Lauderdale in "good health." Police tweeted just before 12 p.m. that Yvens Clervoir, 12, "has been located in Fort Lauderdale and is in good health. We have detectives heading that way now."
