Gaston County Mugshots June 13th

Governor Cooper has just appointed 4 new district court judges across North Carolina, one of which will be serving Mecklenburg County. According to a press release, the governor appointed “Shante’ Burke-Hayer as District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Kimberly Best. Burke-Hayer is currently Managing Attorney at Burke-Hayer Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, Burke was Of Counsel – Attorney at Hunt Law, PLLC, and a Legal Analyst at Wells Fargo. She received her Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.”
Comments / 1