Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Mugshots June 13th

By WCCB Web Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

The Gaston County Mugshots from...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 1

WBTV

Catawba County murder suspect speaks in court

WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk’s, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Families are taking advantage of a cheap way to stay cool in the water. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

York County Council District 3

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tommy Adkins taking the win with more than 1500 votes. See more. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
YORK COUNTY, SC
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
cn2.com

2022 South Carolina Primary – Tri-County Election Results

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. – UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (CN2 NEWS): Some local highlights from the evening. Incumbent Randy Ligon holds his seat. Beating Mark Corral running for District 43 – Ligon 52%, Corral 48%.. Big win for Mike Neese in Lancaster County – he does have competition in November for SC...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire burned a historic church to the ground overnight in Rowan County. The fire was on Gheen Road off Highway 601 north of Salisbury. It’s the site of the old Second Creek AME Zion Church that was built in the 1800s but is now abandoned. Neighbors say they church had not been used for formal worship in about fifty years.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
wccbcharlotte.com

Historic Black Church In Salisbury Destroyed By Fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say fire has destroyed a historic Black church in North Carolina that dates back to the 19th century. News outlets report the fire started just before midnight Thursday at Second Creek Methodist Church in Salisbury. When firefighters arrived, nearly three quarters of the wooden...
SALISBURY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Governor Cooper Appoints New Judge For Mecklenburg County

Governor Cooper has just appointed 4 new district court judges across North Carolina, one of which will be serving Mecklenburg County. According to a press release, the governor appointed “Shante’ Burke-Hayer as District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Kimberly Best. Burke-Hayer is currently Managing Attorney at Burke-Hayer Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, Burke was Of Counsel – Attorney at Hunt Law, PLLC, and a Legal Analyst at Wells Fargo. She received her Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.”
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has been pulled from the air

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Queen City News started asking questions about an ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, it’s been pulled from the air in Charlotte. In the ad, Mayor Lyles asks viewers to tell lawmakers in Raleigh to provide more transportation funding for the Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, 3 injured following shooting in Catawba county, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont just before 1 a.m, following the report of a shooting. Deputies say 4 people were shot. Euphagenia Williams, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were transported to local hospitals.
WBTV

Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory

For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Multiple organizations are outraged after a photo of a same-sex couple was removed from an art exhibit at the Gaston County Museum. Kickoff for new Concord Downtown...

