GRIT ON THE DIAMOND: United Linen Lads salvage a victory during grueling weekend tourney

Rats!

The JR Sportsmen got on an early roll and spun to victory Friday night against the Bartlesville United Linen Braves, 8-2, in 17-and-under summer baseball action.

The Braves (6-5) suffered their second-straight loss after coming off a four-game winning streak.

This one was especially heartbreaking — the Braves held the Sportsmen to just one hit. But, four Braves' errors resulted in six unearned Sportsmen runs.

Bartlesville's offense connected with the ball decently — six hits, led by Christian Hernandez who finished 2-for-2. Carson Leach, Masyn Dryden, Williams and Benton Blasi each contributed a single.

Aiden Silva and Hernandez both drove home a Braves run.

Braves pitchers Jaden Davis, Grant Clark and Easton Davis, could have been nicknamed the Hard-Luck Kids — defensive errors and their penchant for surrendering walks made their jobs tougher than a dentist pulling a lion's abscessed tooth.

They only gave up one hit between them — Clark and Easton Davis didn't give up any — in a combined six innings.

But, the three each gave up multiple walks that added up to a dozen.

They threw 133 pitches between them.

Easton Davis turned in the most impressive outing — 2.1 innings, no hits, no runs, three walks and one strikeout.

On the other side of the ledger, Braves batters drew a prolific nine walks — but they also struck out 12 times.

Hernandez and Jaxon Zaun were the lone Braves in the starting lineup to avoid being whiffed.

The Braves recorded a win Saturday but lost two more on the weekend.

United Linen, which is coached by Ryan Lazo and Adam Steffenson, is now 7-7 on the season.

Following are summaries.

———

Bartlesville 10, North REP 8

The Braves bolted to a 7-0 lead and never trailed — but had to hold off REP in a desperate final inning rally.

The Braves led through four-and-a-half-innings, 10-4; REP scored four times in the bottom of the fifth. But, the Braves finally squelched the uprising. The game then ended on a time limit.

Shawn Tate and Hunter Shea each hammered two singles to lead the Braves’ attack.

Leach drove in two runs; Daygan West, Aiden Silva, Hernandez and Davis each plated a run.

Hernandez, Easton Davis and Tate each took turns pitching.

Davis and Tate didn’t allow a walk; Tate went to the mound to register the final out to clinch the triumph.

——

Forsgren 15, Braves 3

Shea singled and plated two runs and Silva crushed a RBI double (scoring Shea) to account for the Braves’ runs.

Kaleb Bashford fueled the attack with two singles and scored.

But, Forsgren’s nine-run blitz in the third inning proved to be too much to overcome.

Leach and Shea both pitched for the Braves.

Shea struck out four batters in 2.2 frames and Shea struck out the side — but was stung for three earned runs — in the final inning.

——

JR Sportmen 10, Braves 2

Bashford and Tate both doubled and singled, but the rest of the lineup provided only one hit.

Bashford drove home Tate and Payton Lemons for the Braves. Runs.

West started on the bump and pitched three inning, giving up five earned runs while striking out three.

Davis finished up the last two innings.