York County, PA

An 18-year-old York County woman dies after crash near I-83 and Route 30, coroner says

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 2 days ago

An 18-year-old woman died Friday evening after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 83 and Route 30 in Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Adrianna Reith of the first block of Hemlock Drive in Chanceford Township died at 6:50 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

Reith reportedly lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt in the crash. She was found critically injured at the scene around 1:11 a.m. Friday and rushed to the hospital, the coroner said. She had been ejected from her vehicle.

Reith, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

