Hollywood, FL

Freestyle Free For Alls event in Hollywood, FL Oct 14, 2022 – pre-sale code

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseGuys has the Freestyle Free For All presale password: For a very short time you can buy great tickets before anyone else!!!. Now is the time to...

WSVN-TV

Several people scammed out of purchasing new apartment in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - People have been scammed on Miami Beach while looking for a place to live. Several victims paid a deposit for a new apartment only to later realize they had been ripped off. “We were fooled, and we were scammed,” said Grecia Gurrero. A couple...
The historic and epic MaiKai restaurant is getting a makeover this year

The Popular and historic Polynesian restaurant, MaiKai, will see some new features and additions soon. The MaiKai restaurant which will be more of a dinner theater after renovations is a historic restaurant and public space located in Broward’s Orlando Park. The owners which are the Thornton Family, Barlington Group, and Mad Room Hospitality revealed their plans for the renovation and some construction work with the local neighborhood and its residents, generating a ton of buzz and excitement.
Spirit Air engages with JetBlue ahead of shareholder vote

MIRAMAR, Fla. – South Florida-based Spirit Airlines, the target of a budget airline bidding war, said Tuesday that it has been in talks with JetBlue about last week’s buyout offer while remaining engaged with Frontier Airlines, with which Spirit has already signed a merger agreement. Spirit, based in...
Italian Food Hall Eataly Is Coming to Miami

Eataly, the mega food hall celebrating all things Italian, is coming to Miami. Partner Joe Bastianich announced the news on The Paul Castronovo Show earlier today. The chef, restaurateur, ad television personality was on the broadcast to talk about MasterChef, the reality TV competition show he cohosts alongside Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez.
South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
Miami Beach building suffers partial roof collapse

MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...
Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
Pompano Beach hosts ‘Kodak Black Day’ festival in honor of South Florida rapper

South Florida rapper Kodak Black celebrated his 25th birthday in style with his hometown community, hosting the inaugural Kodak Black Day festival in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Held at Pompano Community Park, the festival was highlighted by a lengthy concert featuring more than 10 artists, capped off by a performance from Black to end the celebration. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk also ...
Lawsuit: Ritz-Carlton Cruise Line Ordered Miami Sales Staff to "Sound More British"

In a pair of lawsuits playing out in South Florida federal court, a half-dozen former members of the Miami sales team at the Ritz-Carlton's new cruise company allege that their bosses attempted to force them to suppress their accents and "sound more British" and then fired or otherwise retaliated against them for their refusal to do so.
Officer gave 5 tickets for car’s tinted windows

A Miami Beach Police officer gave him seven tickets, five of them for each car window that was tinted. Legal or illegal? That’s why this young man turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. His name is Nerey, not uncommon, and then I asked how he got that...
