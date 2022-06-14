ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Road closures due to storms

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strong storms that moved through the area late last night...

spectrumnews1.com

NWS confirms four tornadoes from Monday night's storms

OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes touched down amongst the severe storms earlier this week in Ohio. The National Weather Service conducted a storm damage survey in conjunction with Emergency Management Officials in Richland, Ashland and Pike Counties. The EF-1 tornado touched down three miles...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Monday's storms tore across Ohio, leaving behind damage and power outages

OHIO — The National Weather Service received about 150 reports of strong wind gusts and wind damage from the multiple rounds of storms that moved across the state Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The interactive map below shows those reports. Tap or click on an icon to get more...
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
13abc.com

NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

What to expect with tonight's severe weather in Ohio

Strong to severe storms are expected to move through Ohio tonight between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. While northern and central parts of the state face the highest risk for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, storms this evening still raise concerns across the rest of the Ohio.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Power Out On The Hottest Day So Far This Year.

The timing could not be worse. Thousands without power across the TriState at the same time that an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Duke Energy is working to restore service but a spokesperson tells us it will be at least another day or so before they get to everyone. Here is the latest update from the power company as of Noon 6/14:
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Power outages reported in Ohio

Ohio (WSAZ) -- AEP Ohio reports more than 145,000 customers are without power after straight line winds and lightning crossed the state of Ohio, taking down trees and power lines. AEP Ohio says crews have worked through the night and restored approximately 10,000 customers. Hard hit areas may be left...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

UPDATE: Thousands in Knox County without power after late-night storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands in Knox County woke up without electricity Tuesday, following an overnight storm that ravaged north central Ohio with high winds and torrential rainfall. Numbers from Knox County's four main electrical providers – AEP, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate more...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your house cool during record high heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many homeowners across central Ohio are enduring record-high heat along with power outages. “We’re averaging 12 to 24 hour response time,” said Todd Shepherd, heating and cooling manager with Waterworks. Since early this morning, Shepherd has gone from house to house inspecting air conditioning units. He said with the high heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
