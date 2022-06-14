Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022s event in Portland, ME Sep 16, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

Portland, Maine's West End Neighborhood is as trendy as Portland can get. And that's not a bad thing. I absolutely love it. It reminds me a lot of Chicago's North Side, which is probably the greatest major city neighborhood in America. The West End is full of life, great restaurants,...
PORTLAND(WGME)-- Portland food trucks are on the move in the Eastern Prom and starting Wednesday they'll be down in a parking lot instead of up on the street. Some business owners are still concerned with how it will all work. It was a public food fight with owners and community...
PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend the Maine Blues Festival will return after a hiatus during the pandemic. This year, the event will be in Lisbon Falls on Saturday. There will be 25 performances across five stages in the town. The event begins at 12 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m.
Even though it's still being built, over a third of the condo units are spoken for. According to MaineBiz, this is a new development called Daymark. From a Massachusetts-based developer who is spending $22 million on the project. Don't worry, I'm pretty sure it will be worth the investment. This...
The world has lost a true Portland icon. Famed Portland master baker, artist, author, and teacher Stephen Lanzalotta has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Slab Sicilian Street Food announced the news on social media over the weekend. Stephen had been the head baker/chef and partner at Slab since its opening eight years ago. The news certainly strikes a major blow to Portland's culinary world.
WELLS (WGME) - A rare catch off the coast of Wells Wednesday after a lobster fisherman snagged a lobster with three claws. Dan Durgin runs Sea-Gar Charters in Wells and has five traps set up in the bay to show people how Mainers catch lobsters. While checking one of his...
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
Engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. has transformed a former Rite Aid store in Portland as its new office, giving it ample parking, good lighting and the opportunity for signage on the busy Forest Avenue thoroughfare. WBRC leased 6,253 square feet at 701 Forest Ave. from CAM Cony LLC....
Ogunquit, pronounced like ”uh·guhn·kwuht,” is a seaside resort town located in Maine. Native Americans named this place “beautiful place by the sea,” and it is easy to see why. The town is surrounded by soft, sandy beaches and rough, rocky cliffs. The town was...
Morse Mountain Road in Phippsburg. While traveling on Route 219 go pass the turn-off to Popham Beach approximately 0.8 miles on your left!. This is a buggy one so definitely pack some insect repellant. Don't forget, the final destination is a beach so bring that sunscreen too! You won't necessarily need hiking boots for this but definitely wear sneakers. I saw some walking with flip-flops and I wouldn't recommend it. Water and snacks. This is a hike, stay hydrated and fueled! Keep in mind, however, that there are no restrooms available. If you want to swim, wear your bathing suit under your hiking clothes as there is no changing area at the beach.
Sure the Auburn Walmart gets all the attention because that pole gets all the action. Or so we thought. Now it appears that Biddeford has a pole that people like to smack too!. That's Niko having a little fun with the pole that someone hit. No picture of a car wrapped around it, but Biddeford is new at this. Once people realize they aren't in Auburn, they will be snapping photos left and right. Seth took this picture of his partner Niko having a little fun with the bent pole. That sounded wrong.
After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
GORHAM(WGME)-- Even with a national bike shortage, the Maine Bicycle Coalition sold dozens of bikes through their annual Great Maine Bike Swap. On Saturday folks who no longer wanted their bikes sold them to the group. They restored and repaired them to be resold Sunday afternoon at USM in Gorham.
DOVER, N.H. — A Seacoast music store is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Ear Craft Music opened in Dover in 1974 when owner Brian Fischer began building public-address systems. The store first opened on Fourth Street and then moved to its current location on Central...
I am indifferent about the dentist. It is what it is and it isn't what it isn't. You get my drift? It is a responsibility we all must take when we have problems with our choppers, aka tusks, aka teeth. You catch my drift. Moving on. Aside from being a...
HARTFORD, Maine — Voters in at least two Maine communities decided Tuesday they want to allow liquor sales. Both Hartford and Corinth have been dry towns until now. In Hartford, voters overwhelmingly decided to allow the sale of liquor and wine every day of the week. The decision was broken down through five questions, but all passed with more than 72% support.
The Lewiston Police Department is warning residents that there is a bear roaming through parts of the city and sharing steps to take to keep them away from their homes. A Facebook post on the Lewiston Police Department's page on Wednesday afternoon said that after several sightings of a bear in the area of Pleasant and Sabbatus Streets, they have confirmed there is a bear wandering around after seeing it on security camera footage. The picture we included with this article is not the actual bear spotted in Lewiston.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you have yet to see Top Gun: Maverick, do yourself a favor and go see this movie. If you haven't seen the original Top Gun from 1986, you'll enjoy it just for the action-packed air combat scenes. I still recommend you watch the original film because it will help you make some connections and see some fan service that was put in here for the fans of the original.
Is it just me, or does anyone else who travels on Route 302 through Westbrook think this intersection needs a traffic light?. The intersection in question is where Bridgton Road/Route 302 and Duck Pond and Hardy Road meet. It currently has a flashing yellow light for 302 traffic and a red light for Duck Pond and Hardy Roads.
AUBURN (WGME) – A man who made a difference by granting wishes for sick children in Maine has died. Jim Marston of Auburn was the longtime CEO and publisher of Uncle Andy's Digest and LA Metro magazine. A few years ago, he decided to partner with Make-A-Wish Maine when...
