Man allegedly looks up shopper's skirt, exposes self at Cape Publix

Cape Coral police are investigating after a woman said a man exposed himself to her inside a Publix store.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on June 11 at the Publix on Hancock Bridge Pkwy.

The woman said a man approached her, looked up her skirt, and then exposed himself "while remarking how much he liked how [she] looked," according to an incident report.

He then immediately left the store.

Security camera footage did not capture the incident and was unable to provide police with details about the suspect's vehicle, but confirmed the man entering and exiting the store at the time the victim reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.